NRG reportedly looking to shake things up ahead of the LCS Summer Split with a brand-new bot lane

Korean support and current Dignitas player Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun has reached a verbal agreement with NRG Esports. The player is set to become the starting support for the team in the upcoming LCS Summer Split.

According to a report by Blix.gg, the two North American organizations reached an agreement for his buyout “days ago,” finalizing the deal which will bring IgNar to his new home. The former LCS finalist finished the split in last place in Spring, after having joined the team late due to visa issues.

This is going to be NRG’s second roster move during the break, after picking up bot laner Ian Victor “FBI” Huang who previously played for Evil Geniuses. After parting ways with EG, FBI will be teaming up with IgNar to form a solid duo and looking to bring lots of experience to the team.

With these two changes, the rumored lineup for NRG will be:

Top: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi

Jungle: Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia

Mid: Cristian “Palafox” Palafox

ADC: Ian Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun

Having acquired the spot from CLG, and bought all players’ contracts, NRG are hoping to improve the results achieved by the previous organization. The team finished sixth at the end of the Spring Split after losing to Evil Geniuses in the losers’ bracket.

NRG will have the chance to prove their worth during the 2023 LCS Summer Split, which is set to start on June 1.

