Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with four of its LoL starting roster

Ever since Evil Geniuses rejoined the North American League of Legends scene in 2020, the organization has become one of the most talked-about teams in the league. From their shaky first steps into the league to their triumphant Spring Split championship, this team had the LCS community living evil and loving it.

But after a disappointing 2023 Spring Split, the organization has decided to tear down the roster and start anew, parting ways with top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, AD carry Victor “FBI” Huang, jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma, and fan favorite support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.

They took #LIVEEVIL and gave it meaning.



Today we say goodbye to Vulcan, Inspired, Ssumday and FBI. pic.twitter.com/YqXE7WTaTx — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 29, 2023

The only player remaining on the roster is mid lane star Joseph “jojopyun” Pyun, who will be playing in his fourth LCS season this coming summer. Three days ago, the team also dropped head coach Aleš “Freeze” Kněžínek and assistant coach Albert “H4xDefender” Ong, marking a true reset for the org’s League division.

Their replacements have not been specified just yet, but according to reports by Travis Gafford, the management is most likely going to field a budget roster for the 2023 Summer Split after supposedly becoming one of the highest spenders among LCS organizations throughout these few past offseasons.

Evil Geniuses has also been embroiled in a plethora of internal issues and rumors that have tanked the organization’s image among esports fans, especially after the alleged mistreatment of their former superstar AD carry Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki. Now, they must rebuild themselves from the ground up, with Jojopyun as the cornerstone piece of the upcoming roster.

In the meantime, four of the best players in North America are now free agents and are sure to garner attention from teams around the world. For example, veteran NA star Vulcan has convinced LCS fans that he’ll jump over to the LEC after signing with a European talent agency this past month.