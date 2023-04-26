Evil Geniuses starts midseason LCS rebuild with coaching departures

The massive overhaul of Evil Geniuses’ LCS endeavors following a fourth-place Spring Split finish is officially underway.

EG announced on Twitter today that the organization is parting ways with both head coach Aleš “Freeze” Kněžínek and assistant coach Albert “H4xDefender” Ong, who had been brought onto the team prior to the start of the 2023 Spring Split. This follows a message from EG to fans posted last week indicating that roster changes were incoming—with reports suggesting nearly all of the existing players on the LCS lineup could be changed.

From every LCS team huddle and moment on the big stage to all of the scrims in between, thank you for your time at EG, @FreezeLoL! pic.twitter.com/182FwNrj70 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 26, 2023

Freeze joined EG after the team came just short of capturing a second consecutive title last year, resulting in four coaches being replaced prior to the start of this year’s Spring Split. He had previously served as an assistant coach for 100 Thieves, helping to bring the organization its first LCS title during his two years working alongside them, and before that was a professional ADC across European League circuits.

“Was really excited to fulfill my 2 year contract,” Freeze said in a response to the announcement. “Sometimes journey stops earlier than it is meant to be. Specific circumstances can always happen in orgs.”

Related: LoL fans are convinced one of NA’s best players is about to become an LEC import

H4xDefender’s career spans a similar timeline, though with a focus on the LCS. After almost seven years as a jungler, he stepped into assistant coaching for both Team Liquid and Team Liquid Academy at the end of 2020, working alongside Guilhoto and Kold. He has noted several times alongside the EG roster that while he was grateful for what he contributed to the team’s success, it was a “disappointing split” for him.

EG has not yet specified any of the other changes coming to its LCS roster and coaching staff, though more information is expected to be revealed as the Summer Split draws closer.