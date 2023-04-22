Evil Geniuses hints at 2023 LCS Summer roster changes after disappointing Spring Split

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year so far for Evil Geniuses’ League of Legends team.

The organization has been searching for success ever since they won the LCS championship in 2022, but since then, they haven’t managed to reach the same peaks. After an early exit from the Spring Split playoffs, the situation has finally reached a boiling point with management, who have hinted at major roster changes for the summer, as reports suggest they could be looking to replace four of their star players.

“Evil Geniuses takes great pride in our commitment to competitive performance and talented development,” the org wrote on social media. “After the outcome of our 2023 Spring Split season, we will be making roster changes that fully align with this commitment. We will continue to share updates as we look forward to building up our team and preparing for Summer Split.”

This past offseason, the Geniuses were forced into a significant roster retooling after the departure of their superstar AD carry Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki. The 19-year-old phenom hasn’t played professional League since last year after he stepped away from the starting lineup to focus on his mental health. In his place, however, the team signed on two veteran stars, Victor “FBI” Huang and Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho.

The team’s playstyle shifted dramatically with the new members, especially with Danny being such a big focus in the past for the roster. FBI’s current playstyle focused on sticking with the team throughout a match, while Danny was made to farm up and carry in the late game. As a result, the entire team had to make adjustments throughout the season in an attempt to find what worked.

In the end, EG dropped out of the playoff race in fourth place after a surprise sweep at the hands of Golden Guardians, and now the org will be setting its focus on the market for some premier talent to lead them to glory for the 2023 Summer Split.

Update Apr. 22 2.35pm: This article has been updated to reflect reporting about the potential roster changes.