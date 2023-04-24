LoL fans are convinced one of NA’s best players is about to become an LEC import

One of the top League of Legends players from North America could be on the move. Evil Geniuses support Vulcan has signed with European talent agency Achieveminds, convincing many League fans that the veteran player could be on the verge of leaving the NA competition and taking his talents to Europe’s LEC.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg that EG would be parting with four-fifths of its starting roster, including Vulcan. Inspired, Ssumday, and FBI were also reported to be on the block, with only mid laner Jojopyun reportedly sticking around.

While no moves have been reported regarding any of the EG players’ next homes, it’s possible Vulcan’s Achieveminds move could be taken as a hint.

Related: Reverse sweep kings: MAD Lions win their third LEC title

Achieveminds is a relatively new, European-based talent agency that focuses on performance and sports psychology in the esports space. The agency, which was launched in 2021, has signed players, coaches, and personalities from around the European esports sphere, including the LEC’s Upset, Nukeduck, and broadcaster Caedrel.

Welcome @VulcanLoL!



We are very excited to have you here, Philippe. pic.twitter.com/wpnBkzfutN — Achieveminds (@achieveminds) April 23, 2023

Since Achieveminds is so closely connected to the LEC, there is a case to be made that Vulcan could be headed to Europe following his reported departure from Evil Geniuses. Achieveminds officially welcomed Vulcan under the agency’s umbrella earlier today on social media, and League fans have been rabidly speculating in the tweet’s replies.

Equally, this acquisition could mean the agency is looking to expand beyond the borders of Europe and represent players across the Western Hemisphere.

Despite the LCS being a hotbed for imported players, no native NA player has ever been imported to another region. Should the permeating fan theories come to fruition, Vulcan would be the first NA player to ever go overseas and take up a League roster’s import slot.