League’s 2020 All-Star LCK team revealed for December

The LCK All-Stars will fend off their opponents on Dec. 18.

The votes are in: Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee have been selected for this year’s League of Legends All-Star LCK lineup.

The voting for the 2020 All-Star Event took place from Nov. 9 to 17 at 1:59am CT and saw fans submit one vote for one player in each role. But while voting was weighed higher for home regions, fans had the option to vote across all 10 leagues.

T1’s Canna secured 47 percent of the LCK votes in the top lane, DAMWON’s Canyon 63 percent in the jungle, T1’s Faker 58 percent in the mid lane, DragonX’s Deft 38 percent in the ADC position, and DAMWON’s Beryl 57 percent in support.

The LCK All-Stars will fend off their opponents in the Underdog Uprising stage of the event on Friday, Dec. 18, where they’ll match up against the All-Star PCS team representing Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Southeast Asia, and the All-Star OCE team representing Australia and New Zealand.

On Dec. 19, the following day, the team will then compete in a best-of-three showdown (with a twist) with China’s LPL All-Star lineup.

The matches played in this year’s event will have prize money for charity on the line. Those charities will be decided at a later date.

The event will be held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the strict limitations to travel.