LCS pro makes history with incredible first-ever jungle pentakill

The League of Legends North-American scene has seen its first pentakill performed by a jungler in Team Liquid’s series against Golden Guardians on Aug. 13.

TL jungler Pyosik earned the pentakill while playing Viego in the second game of the series. He flanked while GG players were setting up a teamfight in the midlane, and midlaner APA enabled him with a massive Neeko Ultimate.

Then, the snowball machine known as Viego steamrolled through GG. He successively possessed Rumble, Maokai, and Tristana. The last possession allowed him to dive in to eliminate the last GG player alive and to get the pentakill. His performance during the game, and throughout the series, earned him the Player of the Series title.

Riot Games revealed afterward this was the first ever pentakill performed by a jungler in LCS history. It was also Pyosik’s second one of his career—his first being from the time when he still played in the LCK.

Junglers rarely earn pentakills in League. Most of the time, those will be performed by toplaners, midlaners, and botlaners. Among all Major region’s main circuits, Pyosik is the first jungler to get one this season.

In the South-Korean League, too, they are rarely performed by junglers, as only two, including him, have one under their belt.

Related: All teams qualified for 2023 LoL World Championship

The fight where he obtained the pentakill turned the tide of TL’s game against GG. The team didn’t let go of their advantage until they destroyed the opponent’s Nexus and set the score to 2-0.

Still, GG held on and won both next games to tie the score. But Team Liquid ultimately won the last game and the series, advancing to the fourth Round of LCS Championship playoffs.

It also guaranteed them at least the third spot in the rankings, which gave them the ticket to the 2023 World Championship, after they missed the prestigious tournament last year.

The team is eyeing the LCS’ crown. Team Liquid will have a rematch against NRG in their next series on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3pm CT.

About the author