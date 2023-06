2023 LCS Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

After the first walkout in league history, a two-week delay, and a ton of controversy in between, the 2023 LCS Summer Split is finally ready to begin on Wednesday, June 14.

The competitive League of Legends community in North America has been buzzing ever since the LCS Players’ Association decided to protest Riot Games’ recent decisions around the region’s tier-two scene. But now, all 10 teams are primed for another fiery season as they battle for a regional trophy and the chance to represent their home at the 2023 World Championship in South Korea.

Due to the walkout and delay, however, the LCS will be taking place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays over the next six weeks to compensate for the missed match days. Thus, players will be pushed to their limits and only the best teams will break into the playoffs for the frantic climb toward the top of the mountain in NA.

Here are the scores, standings, and schedule for the 2023 LCS Summer Split.

2023 LCS Summer Split standings

Placing Team Record 1) 100 Thieves 0-0 2) Cloud9 0-0 3) Evil Geniuses 0-0 4) FlyQuest 0-0 5) Golden Guardians 0-0 6) Immortals 0-0 7) NRG 0-0 7) Team Dignitas 0-0 9) Team Liquid 0-0 10) TSM 0-0

2023 LCS Summer Split schedule and results

Fans are prepared to watch some of the best players in NA. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Week one

Wednesday, June 14

4pm CT: Cloud9 (C9) vs. Golden Guardians (GG)

5pm CT: Team Liquid (TL) vs. TSM

6pm CT: Immortals (IMT) vs. Team Dignitas (DIG)

7pm CT: Evil Geniuses (EG) vs. NRG

8pm CT: FlyQuest (FLY) vs. 100 Thieves (100)

Thursday, June 15

4pm CT: DIG vs. C9

5pm CT: TSM vs. FLY

6pm CT: 100 vs. TL

7pm CT: NRG vs. IMT

8pm CT: GG vs. EG

Friday, June 16

4pm CT: IMT vs. TL

5pm CT: GG vs. FLY

6pm CT: EG vs. DIG

7pm CT: NRG vs. 100

8pm CT: C9 vs. TSM

Week two

Wednesday, June 21

4pm CT: DIG vs. GG

5pm CT: TL vs. NRG

6pm CT: FLY vs. C9

7pm CT: TSM vs. IMT

8pm CT: 100 vs. EG

Thursday, June 22

4pm CT: NRG vs. TSM

5pm CT: GG vs. IMT

6pm CT: 100 vs. C9

7pm CT: DIG vs. TL

8pm CT: EG vs. FLY

Friday, June 23

4pm CT: TSM vs. GG

5pm CT: IMT vs. 100

6pm CT: TL vs. EG

7pm CT: FLY vs. DIG

8pm CT: C9 vs. NRG

Week three

Wednesday, June 28

4pm CT: TSM vs. EG

5pm CT: FLY vs. TL

6pm CT: NRG vs. GG

7pm CT: 100 vs. DIG

8pm CT: C9 vs. IMT

Thursday, June 29

4pm CT: NRG vs. FLY

5pm CT: TL vs. C9

6pm CT: DIG vs. TSM

7pm CT: EG vs. IMT

8pm CT: GG vs. 100

Friday, June 30

4pm CT: C9 vs. EG

5pm CT: TL vs. GG

6pm CT: DIG vs. NRG

7pm CT: TSM vs. 100

8pm CT: IMT vs. FLY

Week four

Wednesday, July 5

4pm CT: NRG vs. TL

5pm CT: 100 vs. FLY

6pm CT: GG vs. C9

7pm CT: DIG vs. EG

8pm CT: IMT vs. TSM

Thursday, July 6

4pm CT: EG vs. 100

5pm CT: TSM vs. NRG

6pm CT: C9 vs. DIG

7pm CT: FLY vs. GG

8pm CT: TL vs. IMT

Friday, July 7

4pm CT: DIG vs. FLY

5pm CT: NRG vs. EG

6pm CT: TL vs. 100

7pm CT: IMT vs. C9

8pm CT: GG vs. TSM

Week five

Wednesday, July 12

4pm CT: 100 vs. IMT

5pm CT: EG vs. GG

6pm CT: C9 vs. TL

7pm CT: FLY vs. NRG

8pm CT: TSM vs. DIG

Thursday, July 13

4pm CT: IMT vs. GG

5pm CT: FLY vs. EG

6pm CT: C9 vs. 100

7pm CT: TSM vs. TL

8pm CT: NRG vs. DIG

Friday, July 14

4pm CT: 100 vs. TSM

5pm CT: EG vs. C9

6pm CT: TL vs. FLY

7pm CT: GG vs. NRG

8pm CT: NRG vs. DIG

Week six

Wednesday, July 19

4pm CT: DIG vs. 100

5pm CT: GG vs. TL

6pm CT: NRG vs. C9

7pm CT: FLY vs. TSM

8pm CT: IMT vs. EG

Thursday, July 20

4pm CT: GG vs. DIG

5pm CT: FLY vs. IMT

6pm CT: 100 vs. NRG

7pm CT: EG vs. TL

8pm CT: TSM vs. C9

Friday, July 21

4pm CT: IMT vs. NRG

5pm CT: EG vs. TSM

6pm CT: C9 vs. FLY

7pm CT: TL vs. DIG

8pm CT: 100 vs. GG

About the author