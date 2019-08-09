4 Team Liquid players named to summer LCS All-Pro 1st Team

Riot Games has announced the LCS All-Pro teams for the Summer Split, and it’s looking like a lot of Liquid.

Of the five first-team players, four are from Team Liquid: Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong, Nicolaj Jensen, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in. The final piece of the LCS All-Pro First Team is C9’s jungler, Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen.

And while it may seem odd to have almost an entire team there, its difficult to deny how well each of the players do in their respective roles, especially when compared to many of the same players they defeat throughout the season.

Liquid’s jungler, Jake “Xmithie” Puchero, is on the second team, along with Eric “Licorice” Ritchie, Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer, Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes and Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. The third team includes Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min, Raymond “Wiggily” Griffin, Cody Sun, Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam, and one of the best LCS players of all time, Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of TSM.

The teams were voted on by the LCS broadcast team, media outlets, and the teams. Three awards are still to be announced: Coach of the Split, Rookie of the Split, and the Most Valuable Player. The LCS Twitter has already revealed the top 10 vote-getters for the MVP award.