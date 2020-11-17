KT Rolster part ways with botlaner Aiming

Only the midlaner Ucal remains on the roster.

South-Korean botlaner Kim “Aiming” Ha-Ram left League of Legends team KT Rolster and became free agent, esports journalist Kenzi reported last night.

He’s the eighth player to leave the LCK team ahead of the 2021 season after Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho, Kim “SoHwan” Jun-yeong, Jeon “Ray” Ji-won, junglers Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong and Kim “BonO” Gi-beom, mid laner Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng, and support Park “TusiN” Jong-ik.

Only support Soo “Ucal” Woohyon remains active on the roster, while the replacements for the 2021 season have yet to be revealed.

On the other side, the coaching staff will likely remain as it is, since the head coach and two coaches renewed their contracts for the upcoming season. It’s unclear who they’ll choose with the organization to become the new faces of KT Rolster.

After ending the 2020 LCK Spring Split in fifth place, KT finished sixth in the summer’s playoffs and then missed a spot in the World Championship by losing to Afreeca Freecs in the Regional finals’ gauntlet.

Despite inconsistent results from KT Rolster this season, Aiming showed good performance and scored two pentakills, one in each Split with Caitlyn and Ezreal. He ended both games with a perfect KDA.

It’s unclear what lies in the future for Aiming. He’s likely to join another LCK team to pursue his professional career, though.