KT Rolster parts ways with most of the players on its roster ahead of 2021 season

KT Rolster is moving on from several players on its League of Legends lineup ahead of the upcoming franchised 2021 LCK season, the organization announced today on its Facebook page.

Only two players remain on KT’s active roster: mid laner Soo “Ucal” Woohyon and ADC Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram. The organization parted ways with top laners Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho, Kim “SoHwan” Jun-yeong, and Jeon “Ray” Ji-won, junglers Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong and Kim “BonO” Gi-beom, mid laner Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng, and support Park “TusiN” Jong-ik.

At the same time, KT has renewed the contracts of its head coach and two other coaches. Kang “Hirai” Dong-hoon, Choi “Supreme” Seung-min, and Choi “Acorn” Cheon-ju will coach a mostly unknown roster in the upcoming season.

KT had a lackluster year in 2020. They finished fourth during the 2020 LCK Spring Split and sixth in the summer. The team chose to start a few different roster combinations in the hopes of building better synergy between the players, but that didn’t work out in the long term.

KT’s middle-of-the-pack place in the standings didn’t give them a shot at this year’s World Championship. As a result, KT continued its streak of missing Worlds for the second year in a row.

While it’s unclear who will join Ucal and Aiming on KT in the debut franchised split of the LCK next spring, both players performed well last split and it’s clear that the org plans to build around them.

