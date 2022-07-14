KT’s Life is the latest LCK player to test positive for COVID-19

This is the second KT player this week.

KT Rolster has been hit with another COVID-19 infection on the eve of week five of the 2022 LCK Summer Split.

The organization announced today that Kim “Life” Jeong-min, the starting support for its League of Legends division, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a translation by Korizon Esports. Following the new LCK guidelines for the Summer Split, the player will compete remotely for this week’s matches.

Life is the second player from KT to test positive for COVID this week. On Tuesday, July 12, Mun “Cuzz” U-chan also tested positive and chose to participate in week five of the 2022 LCK Summer Split remotely.

Leading up to the Summer Split this season, the LCK updated its guidelines and allowed infected players to decide whether they want to play online or not. In the 2022 LCK Spring Split, numerous teams from the region had to substitute their players or forfeit matches due to not being able to field a roster.

KT Rolster doesn’t have an easy job this week, as the team are facing two squads that are above them in the standings, DRX and Kwangdong Freecs. Currently, KT are sitting in seventh place with a 3-5 record.

KT are set to face off against DRX today and will play Kwangdong Freecs on Saturday, July 16.