KT’s Cuzz tests positive for COVID-19, will play remotely for week 5 of 2022 LCK Summer Split

COVID-19 has hit another professional player in the LCK.

KT Rolster announced today that Mun “Cuzz” U-chan has tested positive for the virus and will be unable to join the rest of the League of Legends squad in the South Korean league’s LoL Park venue for the foreseeable future. Instead, he will compete remotely.

In week five of the 2022 LCK Summer Split, KT will have a tough challenge to overcome with matches against DRX on Thursday and Kwangdong Freecs on Sunday. Both of these teams are currently higher in the standings than KT, which makes these matches crucial for qualifying for the playoffs.

KT are currently seventh in the table with a 3-5 record. The squad have managed to beat lesser opponents, including Hanwha Life and Fredit BRION, who are both at the very bottom of the table this split.

Cuzz isn’t the first player to test positive for COVID-19 this split. Last week, three Kwangdong Freecs players tested positively and were made to play their matches remotely.

Leading up to the split, the LCK made a few changes to the rulebook, including giving players the option to compete remotely if they test positive for the virus. In the previous split, teams were forced to use substitute players or forfeit matches under the same circumstances.