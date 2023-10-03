Jinx, Milio among 5 LoL champs getting much-needed buffs in Patch 13.20

The League of Legends World Championship is on our doorstep, but Riot Games developers are focusing on the health of the game at large with mid-October’s upcoming Patch 13.20, bringing plenty of changes including buffs to five struggling champions.

This time, it’s Jinx and Milio headlining an interesting mix of champs receiving benefits next Tuesday, according to the newly promoted lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The bot lane duo will be receiving a helping hand alongside Galio, Morgana, and Ziggs.

Morgana’s changes were outlined by champ designer August Browning on Oct. 3. August didn’t specify at the time whether buffs to the support would land with Patch 13.20, but now we know exactly when The Fallen is rising again.

13.20 Preview!



13.20 has 3 projects we've been working on for some time:

K'Sante: Trying to keep his fun/identity intact (including moving W to more of a warden output in tank form), while reducing his Pro skew

Jungle Changes: Some nerfs to jungle strength across a variety of… pic.twitter.com/FyNumZSIpq — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 2, 2023

Today’s patch preview shed light on the other champs we’ll be seeing back in the mix after stagnating over the past few patches too.

Jinx’s attack damage and attack speed scaling were hit hard throughout 13.9 and 13.11, with her win rate well below 50 percent for four straight patches according to stats site U.GG. Here’s hoping The Loose Cannon’s trajectory is righted with next week’s buffs.

Milio too has fallen out of favor after some of the biggest nerfs in recent history all but extinguished the Gentle Flame. A slight buff in 13.16 did little to rekindle Milio—perhaps a further push may see the champion rise again next week.

Phroxzon pointed out that Galio’s return to form was solid but there was still room to grow, but made sure the champion wouldn’t get out of line against his worse matchups against mages. Buffs to Ziggs, too, round out a shorter list of boosts in this coming patch.

All five champs are underutilized in the current meta, with only Morgana and Jinx recording a pick rate close to five percent.

Phroxzon also mentioned buffs to items, including for Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Blighting Jewel. The Ghostblade has constantly gone unpicked in favor of the “pattern warping” Duskblade, with the dev team hoping buffs next week will have it challenge the Duskblade as a viable option.

Blighting Jewel saw nerfs way back in May 2022 with the major durability update but Phroxzon believes now is the time for a slight buff for the Mythic item ingredient, meaning a slight boost to Void Staff in the process.

We’ll likely get a look at the exact values and tweaks later this week, with these tentative changes slotted in to go live in League Patch 13.20 on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

