‘It’s a crime’: Nemesis breaks down why Europe failed at LoL Worlds 2023

Even the birds outside your window know that Europe has been eliminated from the run for the Summoner’s Cup at The League of Legends World Championship 2023, but Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek claims he knows the reason why.

Nemesis, formerly Fnatic’s mid laner and now a streamer, explained that it’s no wonder that “Europe is shit” when the two best top laners aren’t even playing. In his opinion, the two best top laners Europe has to offer are Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau and Martin “Wunder” Hansen.

“How do you expect Europe to be a strong region when two of your best top laners, in my opinion, are not playing? GG guys. No shit our region’s gonna be shit,” explained Nemesis.

In the past, Bwipo and Wunder have time and time again proven themselves as top-tier laners who could easily contest the pressure and the skill of Asian players. Not only do they have an exquisite champion pool, but they also have the mechanics to pull off incredible plays and teamfight setups that were so desperately missing from Europe’s performance this year.

Bwipo first made his grand entrance to the big League scene with Fnatic, and later joined Team Liquid. Currently, he’s a Team Liquid content creator and there are still no signs of him coming back to pro play any time soon.

Wunder, on the other hand, was known for his incredible performance with G2, and his unique picks like top lane Ryze and Gragas. He joined Fnatic in December 2021, but is currently replaced by Óscar “Oscarinin” Jiménez.

Bwipo and Wunder were key to their team’s success because they had a deep understanding of League as a game, they were always down for experimenting and trying new picks, weren’t shy to make game-winning plays, and weren’t afraid of leading their teams to victory.

Soon after this year’s Worlds wraps up, the offseason for pro players will begin, meaning Bwipo and Wunder could get picked up for season 2024 and bring back the glory to Europe.