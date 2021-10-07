Infinity Esports and Unicorns of Love have been eliminated from Worlds 2021

After three days of play at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, two teams have been eliminated from the tournament. Unfortunately for LATAM and CIS fans, both Infinity Esports and Unicorns of Love are leaving the event after a lackluster set of performances in their respective play-in groups.

These two teams only combined for one win in the play-in stage. Infinity went winless in Group A with some tough competition like LNG Esports and Hanwha Life Esports dominating whoever stepped in front of them. They did, however, struggle to find any success in their matches against the OCE’s PEACE and the CBLOL’s RED Canids.

It was clear that they didn’t have the firepower to match the other rosters and they were steamrolled as a result. This is undoubtedly a disappointing end to their Worlds run, especially since they had a similar result at MSI 2021 where they also finished last in their group.

UOL almost suffered the same fate as Infinity, except they were finally able to make things interesting with a last-minute win against Cloud9. This forced them into a tiebreaker with the LJL’s DetonatioN FocusMe, where they eventually fell to Japan’s rising squad.

There were flashes of brilliance from veteran players like Nomanz, BOSS, and AHaHaCiK. As a whole, however, they couldn’t keep up with the other teams in their group. But the Unicorns can be proud to know that they threw a wrench in the possible seeding of the next stage by forcing tiebreakers.

As for the rest of the competition, fans should now set their eyes on the knockout stage of the tournament, which starts on Friday, Oct. 8.

