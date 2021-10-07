UoL keep their 2021 Worlds dream alive by spoiling C9’s perfect track record

The third day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship play-ins could have been disastrous for Unicorns of Love. But the LCL representatives took down the undefeated Cloud9 in less than 30 minutes for another chance to get in the group stage in what was supposed to be their last match today.

After three wins in a row throughout the play-in stage, NA’s third seed were almost on “cloud nine” when UoL woke them up. Cloud9 would have qualified for the group stage if they had won this match. But with UoL’s win, the two teams will have to each play one more game in a tiebreaker to get a chance at reaching the tournament’s main stage.

UoL kicked off the match by claiming first blood as well as putting pressure in the mid lane. Despite those advantages, C9 led in gold and seemed to be on the right path to securing their spot in the group stage thanks to two successful tower dives in the top lane.

The LCL representatives hit back, taking down three members of the enemy team in the first teamfight of the match. By the 15th minute UoL had gold and tower advantage, as well as three dragons to their name. C9 tried to find ways to retake what they were losing and attempted to claim the soul drake from their opponents. But it wasn’t enough.

UoL charged down the mid lane, taking down everything that stood in their path, from opposing champions to the enemy nexus.

With this win UoL have earned another shot at securing their place in the group stage, fighting against BYG. C9 will also have to face another team, the LJL representatives DetonatioN FocusMe, to qualify for the group stage.

Those who want to watch the tiebreakers can tune in now on the LoL Esports site.

