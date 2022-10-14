Hylissang currently holds most unfortunate record in Worlds history—but Faker could break it very soon

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Over the course of the past couple of weeks, the LEC’s third seed Fnatic has gone from hero to zero in the matter of a handful of games. The team went from looking like a surefire lock into the knockout stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship to losing three games in a row and bouncing out of the tournament.

To make matters worse, Fnatic’s veteran support Hylissang has also taken over the record for most collective deaths in the tournament’s history with 217 deaths across five Worlds appearances, according to stats-tracking site Leaguepedia. He eclipsed the previous record-holder, Perkz, after he died a combined 38 times through the play-ins and group stage.

Hylissang has always been known for his selfless style of gameplay, in which he’s willing to dive into the enemy team on champions like Nautilus and Leona to start off a teamfight, even if it means he’ll end up dying in the process. In more recent memory, however, the 27-year-old has either been caught out of position a lot more frequently, or he chose an inopportune time to engage into the enemy team. He has also been a top-three death leader in the LEC for multiple seasons, including this past 2022 Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

There’s one player who might be able to eclipse Hylissang for this record soon, though. T1’s legendary mid laner Faker is only four deaths away from claiming the title of most deaths for himself, after dying 15 times through the group stage.

The explanation is simple for Faker’s high amount of deaths: The 26-year-old has been to almost every World Championship since 2013, save for 2014 and 2018. Additionally, he has gone to the knockout stage in every appearance so far, which will automatically add more deaths to his count since he’ll play more games as a result.

As the GOAT, most people won’t be looking at his death count anyway, especially with eight LCK championships, two Mid-Season Invitational trophies, and three Summoner’s Cups under his belt. Meanwhile, catch Faker and the rest of T1 in action when they take the stage for knockouts next week.