How to remake in League of Legends

Over the many years of League of Legends, most players have experienced a teammate who has disconnected right from the start of a match. Playing a four-vs-five game is unreasonably difficult and will usually lead to a quick surrender vote for most squads, but even then, it doesn’t feel too good to lose time and LP without a fighting chance.

Luckily, Riot Games has added another option to prevent players from wasting their time and precious ranked points: the remake vote. In the opening moments of a match, players can vote to end a game early if a player hasn’t loaded into the game, without incurring any penalties or ranked point losses for the four others involved.

There is, however, a set time in which players can vote for a remake, along with a few rules that are implemented that are important to know before striking up the tally. Here is how to remake a game in League.

How the League remake system works

There are two times that players must keep an eye on when looking to remake a game. For the first minute and a half, the game monitors whether all of the players in a lobby have connected. If a player hasn’t connected or has been inactive for those 90 seconds, then one of the four teammates can type “/remake” into the chat, which will open a prompt for the whole team to vote on.

When there are four players left on a team, a minimum of two players must vote yes for a remake to activate. If there are three players or fewer left, a single vote can activate the remake. This way, players can’t be held in a lopsided match by their other teammates.

Players should take care when requesting a remake because the feature can only be prompted once in a match, which means that if the vote fails the first time around, then the team will have to play the game without a teammate. Additionally, a team can no longer activate the remake vote if a player disconnects or goes AFK after giving up first blood.

You’ll also want to move around during a possible remake because if you don’t move from the fountain during this time, the system might mark your account as an AFK. As a result, you could face the same penalties as the actual offender.

Once a remake finishes, every remaining player in the game will be sent back to the client. No experience points, blue essence, or LP will be gained or lost, and the game will be marked as a remake in your match history. The match won’t count toward any completed game counts either, whether it’s for a mission or for ranked qualifiers.

No harm, no foul—unless you were the player who left the game. If you caused the remake by disconnecting or going AFK, you’ll receive a loss in the match history, a loss of LP, and your account will be flagged by LeaverBuster. For players who are ranked Diamond IV and above, if your premade teammate is the offender, you’ll also take the same penalties.