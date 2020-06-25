Here’s a complete list of in-game events and rewards in League’s upcoming Nexus Blitz mode

Many League of Legends fans were hyped when Riot Games announced that Nexus Blitz would be making a return this year. But they should be excited to know that there are two new in-game events that will be making their debut when the mode is added this summer.

In fact, Nexus Blitz is coming back with a bunch of different features, including an Ionian-themed map and a couple of new rewards based on if you win an event during the match.

Here’s a full list of all the in-game events of 2020 Nexus Blitz:

Bardle Royale (Classic): Fight for survival in the flaming circle of death while it closes in on a part of the map. The last surviving team wins.

Bardle Royale (Paranoia): Fight for survival in the flaming circle but everyone is nearsighted, like you’re all being Nocturne ulted. The last surviving team wins.

Bardle Royale (Juggernaut): Fight for survival in the flaming circle AND one random champion on each team gains a high amount of health and the On Fire! buff at the start of the event. (As a reminder, the On Fire! buff gives you bonus attack speed, adaptive power, and mana/energy regen, but makes you more vulnerable to damage). The last surviving team wins.

URF Deathmatch: Every player goes into URF mode surrounded by a bunch of cheering minions. Defeat the enemy team in a best-of-three to win.

Loot Teemo: A wandering Loot Teemo spawns randomly on the map. Hitting the Loot Teemo grants players gold. The team that last-hits Teemo wins the event.

Loot Veigar: A wandering Loot Veigar spawns randomly on the map, using Dark Matter and Event Horizon while running away. Hitting the Loot Veigar grants players gold. The team that last-hits Veigar wins the event.

Push the Cart (Classic): Escort the cart by standing near it to move it toward the nearest enemy structure to destroy it.

Push the Cart (Attack / Defend): Race your opponents for who can blow up an enemy structure the fastest, except now both teams have a cart they can navigate.

[NEW] Protect the Soraka: Two Soraka bots enter lane, but only one can leave (… cause one team is gonna destroy the other one). Beware of all the healing and bananas.

[NEW] DPS Check: It’s like practice mode, but you need to out practice your opponent’s practice on the same Teemo dummy.

Image via Riot Games

Here are all the rewards your team will get if you manage to win an in-game event in Nexus Blitz:

Catapult of Champions: A cannon that launches your champion anywhere on the map appears in your base for the rest of the game. Upon landing, deal damage and push away nearby enemies.

Blessing of Blitzcrank: Allied turrets, siege minions, and super minions have the ability to Rocket Grab nearby enemies for the rest of the game.

Poro King: The Poro King spawns to aid your team in pushing forward and sieging enemy turrets, breathing fire on enemies and healing nearby allies periodically.

Battle Sled: Players can jump aboard a sled from their base to nearly anywhere on the map. First person in the sled is in charge of where you go…

Guardian Angels: Each member of the team gains a one-time Guardian Angel effect, lasting 90 seconds.

Statikk Shock: Each player gains chain lightning zaps on their basic attacks for three minutes to help mow down waves and champions.

B.F. Shields: Each member of the team gains a hefty shield until it is broken.

Mega Cloud Drake: Team gets mega out-of-combat movement speed and CDR on their ultimate for three minutes.

Mega Ocean Drake: Restores health and mana/energy when dealing damage for three minutes.

[NEW] Elder Dragon: You can now execute enemies under a specific health threshold for a few minutes by the force of a BIG DRAGON.

This game mode has been highly requested by League fans since the experimental mode was introduced to the public in 2018. Riot revealed that game modes like Nexus Blitz were great when they first dropped but quickly lost their novelty over a couple of weeks.

As a result, the resources to keep the game mode didn’t seem to be worth maintaining since not a lot of people were playing it to begin with. Riot will surely be studying the numbers when Nexus Blitz hits the live servers with the Summer Festival.