League of Legends’ next patch, Patch 14.7, is going live in the very near future, and we’re already expecting it to be one of the biggest patches of the young 2024 season.

This patch will bring many changes to both the champion roster and the game itself. Big buffs and nerfs to multiple roles, as well as the most highly anticipated rework of the last few years (Skarner) can be expected to go live in this patch. Additionally, alterations are being made to the way LP gains and losses are treated, specifically after you’re demoted during your ranked climb.

Here are the League of Legends Patch 14.7 patch notes.

When will League Patch 14.7 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.7 has a scheduled launch date of April 3, according to the game’s official patch schedule. Typically, Riot will release extensive details of the patch a week prior to its release, with the extended patch preview for Patch 14.7 expected in late March and the official patch notes expected sometime in early April.

What’s new in League Patch 14.7?

Theorycrafting potential balance updates, what to expect in Patch 14.7

While the official patch notes or any supplemental patch previews have yet to be released by Riot, a few details regarding what’s coming have been teased, and it’s fair of us to suggest what could be coming down the pipeline in this patch. Here are some of our theories regarding what you might see in League Patch 14.7.

Skarner steals the show

At long last, the Skarner rework is finally a reality. Image via Riot Games

The biggest single champion update coming in League Patch 14.7 is the rework to Skarner. This complete visual and graphic update has been teased by Riot since 2022, and finally, the extensive gameplay change will hit live servers with the arrival of the next patch. Skarner’s rework was originally voted upon by League fans in a poll released by Riot over two years ago, and soon, the community will finally see those results come to life.

Skarner’s rework is sure to make him a more mobile and more menacing CC-focused tank, as almost all of his abilities have been either completely overhauled or enhanced from their previous versions.

Enchanter supports continue to get tweaked

Riot has been hard at work with the support position as of late. Image via Riot Games

Following up on trends that began with Patch 14.5 and Patch 14.6, Riot is continuing to scale back the damage throughput on Enchanter supports by nerfing their most potent DPS spells and buffing their utility abilities and heals. The League devs would like champions like Karma, Nami, and Sona to be supports first and damage threats second, and more changes to those champions (and the role as a whole) should be expected in Patch 14.7, according to a recent datamine of the League PBE.

LP changes could make ranked climbing harder

A systematic change in Patch 14.7 will make it more difficult to get your rank back after facing a demotion on the ladder. When you drop a rank, you’ll be set back to a mark of 50 LP instead of the usual mark of 75. This means it will take at least three games to get back to your previous rank instead of two. Despite Riot’s belief that the demotion process has been “too forgiving,” players have responded negatively to this change, with some going as far as calling it “actual garbage.”

April Fools’ 2024 skin line is super silly

Incredible skins. No notes. Image via Riot Games

League Patch 14.7 will coincide with the yearly April Fools’ event, which, of course, is celebrated with new April Fools skins. Each year for April Fools, Riot adds new skins to the game that are all extremely silly, goofy, or weird by nature. From the Pajama Cosplayers of 2020 to the Battle Bunnies of 2022, every years’ April Fools skins have been very lighthearted, and this year’s additions are no exception.

With Patch 14.7, players can expect fun little one-off skins for Ornn, Twitch, Rammus, Cho’gath, and Zac—each of whom are lesser-played champions with a shorter lineup of skins than most other characters on the League roster.

All April Fools skins coming in League Patch 14.7

Choo-Choo Ornn

Durian Defender Rammus

Toy Terror Cho’gath

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Zesty Dip Zac

League Patch 14.7 notes

Champions

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected March 25).

Items

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected March 25).

Skins

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

