Here are the early LoL Patch 14.24 patch notes

The final League of Legends update of the year is almost here. Patch 14.24 will be the last in the calendar year before the 2025 season flips everything on its head. Before that happens, let’s take a look at the forthcoming changes.

Contrary to previous patches, Patch 14.24 won’t feature tons of changes. Riot Games hardly ships major changes to League at the end of each year, and that’s not changing this time around. That is if we believe Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison’s patch preview he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 4. But he usually never lets us down.

When will LoL Patch 14.24 go live?

The first detailed preview of Patch 14.24 is here, meaning it will shortly go live. It’s expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The developer didn’t say anything about the exact launch hours, so we expect the update to arrive in the standard times, which look as follows.

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 14.24?

Almost 20 champions receive minor tweaks

Warwick is among the updated champs. Image via Riot Games

The upcoming update is one of the smallest this year, with Riot making minor changes to 17 champions. Picks that are currently too strong, like Ambessa, Corki, Graves, and six others, are among the nerfed champs, which is hardly surprising, looking at their win and pick rates.

The devs are also buffing a few non-meta champions like Master Yi and Yuumi. Similarly to the nerfs, though, these changes aren’t substantial enough to make them overpowered, or at least we expect so.

Viktor’s gameplay is getting stabilized after player feedback

Viktor mains should be pleased about these changes. Image via Riot Games

The biggest changes definitely belong to one of Arcane’s main characters, Viktor. After his latest overhaul, the developer has been collecting feedback from players. This allowed Riot to prepare a handful of changes that should to improve the mage.

“Overall, we hope these changes attempt to strike the right balance of his weaknesses being exploitable enough, but not too weak, which allow his strengths to shine,” Phroxzon wrote in his post. We’ll find out if he’s right soon enough.

Riot is balancing the game before the season ends on Jan. 7

The last slate of changes before Noxus and its themed season arrives in 2025. Image via Riot Games

These tweaks are pretty tame due to the season ending soon. Riot doesn’t usually make big changes at the end of the year, and the case is no different this time around.

“We’re trying to stabilize the games for peoples’ end of Season climbs,” Phroxzon outlined. With the Sseason ending on Jan. 7, it’s time for our final push before the competitive year concludes with the massive 2025 update.

LoL Patch 14.24 patch notes

Champions

Ambessa

W shield duration decreased from two to 1.5 seconds.

W shield strength decreased from 85-350 + 1.75 bonus attack damage to 50-320 + 1.5 bonus attack damage.

E bonus attack damage ratio decreased from 0.4-0.8 to 0.4-0.6.

Corki

E damage decreased from 100-300 + 2.5 bonus attack damage to 80-280 + 2.4 bonus attack damage.

Dr. Mundo

E bonus attack damage decreased from 2-3 percent of maximum health to 2-2.8 percent maximum health.

Elise

Base health decreased from 650 to 620 points.

Graves

Q2 bonus attack damage ratio decreased from 0.4-1.6 to 0.4-1.4.

LeBlanc

Q damage decreased from 70-170 to 65-165 points.

Master Yi

Q critical strike bonus increased from 35 percent (49 percent with Infinity Edge) to 56.25 percent (86.25 percent with Infinity Edge).

Poppy

Armor changed from 38 + 4.7 to 35 + 5 points (38-118 to 35-120 at maximum level).

Q flat damage changed from 40-120 + 0.9 bonus attack damage to 30-130 + one bonus attack damage.

Rell

Base health increased from 610 to 640.

Passive resistances’ steal increased from two percent for 1-2 minutes to three percent for 1.5-3 minutes.

W shield increased from 15-115 + 12 percent maximum health to 25-125 + 13 percent maximum health.

Riven

E shield decreased from 80-180 to 70-170 points.

Rumble

Q total ability power ratio increased from 100 to 110 percent.

W ability power ratio increased from 25 to 30 percent.

Swain

Armor decreased from 26 + 5.2 to 25 + 4.7 points (26-114 to 25-105 at maximum level).

Talon

Base magic resistance decreased from 39 to 36.

Passive monster modification decreased from 120 to 110 percent.

Twitch

Q attack speed duration increased from five to six seconds.

Q attack speed increased from 40-60 to 45-65 percent.

Viktor

Passive changed from five cannon/25 takedown to 10 cannon/20 takedown.

Q flat shield increased from 25-105 to 40-115.

W changed to consistently stun after exactly 1.25 seconds, rather than variably between 1.1 and two seconds.

E mana cost decreased from 70-110 to 60-100.

R can now evolve and increase in radius and duration on takedowns.

Warwick

Base attack damage decreased from 65 to 63.

W attack speed buff duration increased, triggers immediately on new targets.

Yuumi

Q mana cost decreased from 50-100 to 50-75 points.

Q minimum damage increased from 60-210 to 60-235 points.

Q maximum damage increased from 80-355 to 80-380 points.

