Golden Guardians releases Newbie, RoseThorn, Yunbee ahead of 2022 LCS season

Golden Guardians is cleaning out its Academy roster as the League offseason begins.

Golden Guardians kicked off its League of Legends offseason restructuring process today by releasing its former starting support Newbie, as well as its Academy level jungler RoseThorn and mid laner Yunbee.

When signed to the organization from the LLA’s All Knights last offseason, Newbie began his tenure with Golden Guardians as the team’s starting support. But earlier this season, Newbie was demoted to the team’s Academy lineup in favor of first-year LCS player Chime.

Today, with heavy hearts, we bid farewell to @RoseThornLoL, @Yunbee15, and @newbiel0l.



It's been a joy to work alongside them and watch them grow, and we'll be happily supporting them in whatever lies ahead next.



💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/rKkJEvh0Ph — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) November 11, 2021

RoseThorn and Yunbee were both added to the Golden Guardians roster ahead of the 2021 season, but only played for the organization’s Academy team for one year. Despite an eighth-place finish in the LCS Academy Summer Split, Golden Guardians’ Academy squad finished third in the Summer Proving Grounds event.

This season, Golden Guardians took a more developmental approach to its roster, employing four first-year LCS players to start the season. Each player on the Golden Guardians roster, across both its Academy and LCS level lineup, is signed to the team through at least 2022, with several more contracted through the 2023 season.

The professional League free agency period is set to officially begin on Nov. 15 at 6pm CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.