G2 Esports get revenge on Fnatic in a 24-minute slugfest

If you come at the king, you best not miss. G2 Esports have once again proven that they’re the best team in Europe after destroying Fnatic in a bloody battle today that saw G2’s rapid style of play take over the game in the blink of an eye.

Both teams were throwing punches right from the start with Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen paying plenty of attention to the bottom lane to get his AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson ahead. G2, however, answered right back with a couple of good ganks of their own from Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski’s Sejuani.

lolesports on Twitter G2WIN! @G2esports win the Match of the Week against @FNATIC and solidify their first place in the @LEC!

At the 18-minute mark, the game shifted heavily into G2’s favor after Fnatic overcommitted a dive in the mid lane that led to three quick kills and all the momentum. This led to a 20-minute Baron for G2, and four minutes later, Fnatic’s Nexus exploded.

G2 takes the lead against Fnatic Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

This was a pretty bad game from Fnatic, who made way too many mistakes and overextended a number of times. G2’s combination of Sejuani and Pyke was too mobile and powerful for Fnatic to respond to. It also didn’t help that Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov was caught out a couple of times.

Fnatic will now have to head back to the drawing board after falling to G2 in this fashion. It’s easy to get caught up in G2’s style of play. Continuously pushing the pace can work, but if you become overconfident, this team can pounce on any opening you give them—which is what happened today.

G2 have shown that when they aren’t picking Garen in the top lane and messing up their draft, they’re one of the best teams in the world and will be a menace to face when the playoffs roll around in a few weeks.