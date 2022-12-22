G2 confirms its 2023 LEC roster with new and returning faces

G2 Esports finally confirmed its roster for the 2023 LEC season today.

The League of Legends lineup sees two returning faces from the 2022 squad in the form of top laner BrokenBlade and mid laner Caps. The three new players are jungler Martin “Yike” Sundelin, ADC Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, and support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, who were all rumored to be signed by G2 at the beginning of the offseason.

Mikyx is no newcomer to the G2 jersey, though. He was a part of the legendary 2019 lineup that won the Mid-Season Invitational and went on to reach the finals of Worlds the same year, where G2 lost to FunPlus Phoenix. He rejoins the European organization after a one-year stint with Excel Esports, which he left in November.

The two new players on the G2 team are Hans Sama and Yike, with the former being one of the most experienced players from Europe. In 2022, Hans Sama played for the LCS’ Team Liquid. But after unsuccessful domestic runs and not qualifying for Worlds 2022, he left the North American team, which also revamped its roster in preparation for the next season.

Yike is the player that LEC fans will likely be the least familiar with since he will make his LEC debut in 2023. The 22-year-old is a renowned player in the ERLs. In 2022, he was a part of the LDLC OL roster that claimed both splits of the LFL and reached the final and semifinals of the Spring and Summer editions of European Masters, respectively.

This G2 roster had been at the center of attention lately since the former G2 jungler Jankos leaked that the lineup was scrimming Team Heretics, the Pole’s new team.

The LEC will return on Jan. 21 with the start of the 2023 Winter Split after the league saw some changes to its format, which were announced on Nov. 18.