Former Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 designer joins Riot Games for upcoming League of Legends MMO

Riot's MMO team is landing one of the most experienced quest designers in the industry.

The upcoming MMORPG from Riot Games, which is set in the League of Legends universe, added its quest designer to its team earlier today.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who previously worked for game development studio CD Projekt Red, will join Riot’s MMO team presumably as a quest designer. Tomaszkiewicz designed much of the questing material for recent CD Projekt Red games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

“I spent the last few months meeting and talking to a number of great people and teams, and now I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be joining Riot Games on their upcoming MMO project,” Tomaszkiewicz said in a tweet earlier today. “I’m excited and looking forward to this new challenge.”

Little is known about the untitled MMO from Riot Games, except that it takes place in the League of Legends world of Runeterra. Riot has kept the project under tight wraps since confirming its existence and direction earlier this year.

According to Riot’s official recruiting website, the company is seeking candidates to fill roles in the fields of Gameplay Engineering, Game Design, User Experience Design, Game Art, and Game Production. With the hiring of Tomaszkiewicz, Riot is adding one of the most experienced game designers the RPG genre has seen in recent years.

“I have been a fan of Mateusz’s work for a long time and am beyond thrilled to welcome him to Riot,” said Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, Executive Producer on Riot’s MMO team in a tweet. “His vision, approach, and commitment to resonant stories and player experiences are perfect for the new MMO.”

No official release date or information has been given regarding the League MMO. The game is still in the early stages of development and shouldn’t be expected to go live until next year or 2023. In the meantime, Riot is releasing Ruined King, a smaller-scale, single-player RPG that’s also set in the League universe later this year.