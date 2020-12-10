Riot Forge pushes back Ruined King’s release to later in 2021

"This year has presented a number of challenges for all of us that have been outside of our control."

Riot Forge will be delaying Ruined King: A League of Legends Story’s release due to “a number of challenges” presented by 2020.

The upcoming RPG, which is based on the League universe, was slated for an early 2021 release. But Riot Forge evaluated its timeline and determined that some adjustments needed to be made, changing the message to “coming 2021.”

A message from Riot Forge. pic.twitter.com/CQWnWsHrc8 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) December 10, 2020

“We told you at Worlds 2020 we’d be taking you across Runeterra’s port cities and haunting isles in ‘Early 2021,’ but it looks like it’s going to take a little bit longer to get there,” according to the Ruined King Twitter.

Despite the disappointing news, many fans are asking the developer to “take [its] time,” preferring a “polished game” to an unfinished one.

Ruined King, which is set in Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles, is being developed by Austin-based developer Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge. Players will be able to explore Runeterra with a handful of their favorite League champs, like Ahri, Miss Fortune, and Yasuo.

Fans eager to get a first glimpse of gameplay can tune in to The Game Awards tonight.

Made a wish on a coin that we will see some gameplay tonight at #TheGameAwards.



Here’s hoping 🤞🙏 pic.twitter.com/MkTnSzFTsF — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) December 10, 2020

Riot Forge definitely isn’t the first company to delay a game in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back several times throughout the year before finally being released yesterday.

