How to watch The Game Awards 2020

You have more than 45 global platforms to choose from.

The gaming community will finally find out today, Dec. 10, which games will be recognized as the best at The Game Awards 2020. There will be a 30-minute pre-show but the main show will start at 5:30pm CT.

The event will be livestreamed on more than 45 platforms globally, you just have to choose which one you prefer. Here are the main platforms where you can watch The Game Awards 2020:

Other international platforms include Toutiao, Douyu, and Huya from China, MTV, Voot, MX Player from India, and Niconico, Famitsu, and OpenRec from Japan.

There are a total of 24 categories and there are six awards related to esports among categories like Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. The host, Geoff Keighley, will also make several new game announcements and reveal trailers during the show.

Fans will also enjoy musical performances by the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO), conducted by BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe, and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

The Game Awards 2020 will begin today at 5:30pm CT.