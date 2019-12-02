Former Griffin player Lehends joins Hanwha Life

LCK team Hanwha Life Esports has signed support player Son “Lehends” Si-Woo, the League of Legends team announced today. He’s part of Hanwha Life’s roster overhaul that includes 2017 world champion Lee “CuVee” Seong-Jin and four other players joining the team.

Lehends stepped onto the Challengers Korea stage in 2016 with SBENU Korea. In 2018, though, he joined Griffin ahead of their incredible first season in the LCK.

Griffin missed Worlds 2018, but they qualified in 2019 and ended the season by dropping out in the group stage. Lehends and the other players then left Griffin last week.

Hanwha Life, on the other hand, had a lackluster 2018 season and came in last in the LCK Summer Split. They even had to battle to keep their spot in the 2020 LCK Promotion tournament, which they won.

But Hanwha Life won’t be the same in 2020. The organization signed CuVee, as well as former KT Rolster bot laner Jeon “Zenit” Tae-Gwon, jungler Kang “Haru” Min-Seung, mid Kang “Tempt” Myung-Gu, and support Oh “Vsta” Hyo-Seong. Mid laner Kim “Lava” Tae-Hoon is the only remaining player from Hanwha Life’s 2019 roster.