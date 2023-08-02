Faker makes surprise return to LCK after injury scare

After being benched for a month due to a hand injury, Faker is finally back in T1’s starting roster for the 2023 LCK Summer Split.

The organization announced on Aug. 2 that the player is returning to the lineup for today’s game against Kwangdong Freecs.

“After a thorough discussion with the coaching staff and Faker based on medical prognosis, he made the decision to return starting with today’s match against KDF,” Aug. 2’s announcement reads.

This will be Faker’s first game since July 2, where he helped T1 take down Nongshim RedForce in week four of the 2023 LCK Summer Split. In the following week of competition, the organization announced that the 27-year-old will be taking some time off due to a wrist injury, being replaced by an academy mid laner, Poby.

During Faker’s absence, though, T1 did horribly. In the span of four weeks, they won only one game with Poby in the starting roster, against Nongshim RedForce. Luckily for them, they still managed to secure a spot in the playoffs, though, have fallen since to fifth place.

Despite the injury, Faker tried helping T1 in as many ways as possible, which other players revealed in post-game press conferences and interviews. The mid laner was watching his team’s scrims, boosting morale and giving feedback after wins and losses, according to T1’s jungler Oner. At the same time, it was said numerous times Faker has been trying to get back into shape by playing solo queue.

