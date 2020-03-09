Faker donates $25,000 to prevent the spread of coronavirus

League of Legends player Faker has donated 30 million South Korean won ($25,000) to the COVID-19 cause, otherwise known as coronavirus.

Korea’s LCK was postponed on Friday, March 6 to ensure the safety of the players and everyone involved in the league. The LCK will remain on hiatus for the foreseeable future, or until the virus is fully contained.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea neared 7,400 on Monday morning, the second-largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of any country, after China. Worldwide, over 110,00 people have been affected by the virus, with 3,831 confirmed deaths.

Faker is one of many League players donating to prevent the spread of the virus, with DragonX’s Chovy contributing earlier this month and FunPlus Phoenix’s Doinb in January.

Each player from the T1 organization will also be donating this week’s streaming proceeds to the cause.

“I felt devastated for those that are working day and night to battle the COVID-19,” Faker said. “I really wanted to aid those battling the outbreak and felt that donating to the Community Chest of Korea was the optimal choice. I hope that everyone bands together to overcome this terrible situation, and hope to see real support being given to those necessary.”

The coronavirus has had big implications for League in Asia. China’s LPL had to be postponed in January, similar to Korea’s LCK, with teams missing a good month of game time. The first international tournament of the year, the Mid-Season Invitation, will likely be impacted as a direct result.