DragonX manager and mid laner Chovy donate over $16,000 to help Korean coronavirus victims

As the coronavirus outbreak death toll continues to rise all around the world, DragonX general manager Choi Sang-In and mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon have each donated 10 million won ($8,385.68) to the Community Chest of Korea, a nonprofit organization that helps victims of the outbreak.

This occurred after the LCK was postponed again yesterday for an indefinite time, including the “Sunday Night LCK” weekly talk show. The South Korean league was played in the venue without an audience and host Kim Mina was quarantined until she tested negative for coronavirus.

DRX have donated to help fight against COVID-19.

Chovy and Choi, Sang In, the General Manager of DRX, have donated 10 miilion KRW each, total 20 million KRW, to Community Chest of Korea. — DragonX (@DRXGlobal) March 3, 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread all around the world, now at a faster pace than in mainland China. South Korea, in particular, is now the country with the most coronavirus cases declared outside China.

In addition to the donation from Chovy and Choi Sang-In, all revenue earned from the sales of DragonX merchandising during March will be donated, too.

Related: FunPlus Phoenix donates 2 million yuan to help coronavirus victims

In South Korea, other organizations and esports players stood up to help curb the outbreak of the virus in the country. On Feb. 19, the Overwatch League team Seoul Dynasty announced that it would donate the profits earned by the Seoul homestand of March 7, which ultimately got canceled.

Meanwhile, Riot Games has yet to announce the date and location of the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.