This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Seoul Dynasty will donate the money it earns from merchandise sales, in-game skins, and its March homestand to charities that aid coronavirus victims, the Overwatch League franchise announced last night. Arnold Hur, the COO of the Dynasty and Gen.G, shared a video on the team’s Twitter detailing the praiseworthy measure.

“After speaking with staff, players, and coaches, we’ve decided that Gen.G and Seoul Dynasty will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from our March Seoul Dynasty homestand, our merchandise sales from both Gen.G and Seoul Dynasty, as well as the in-game skin sales from Seoul Dynasty from today through the end of March to support charities that support victims of the coronavirus,” Hur said.

서울 다이너스티와 젠지 이스포츠는 코로나19로 인한 전 세계적 사태에 대한 심각성을 통감하고 있습니다.

힘든 상황일수록 서로 돕는 건강한 사회, 이스포츠 문화를 만드는 데 힘이 될 수 있도록 손길을 이어나가겠습니다.#TigerNation #coronavirus #COVID19 #코로나19 pic.twitter.com/fJfUOsq0RZ February 19, 2020

“We’ve seen how amazingly global the esports community really is, and I think we’ve also seen firsthand how one problem in one part of the world is actually a problem for all of us,” he said. “That really got us thinking about what our responsibility should be, both as individuals as well as as an organization, to support those most affected by the virus.”

Hur also reported that all of the Dynasty’s players, office staff, and families are fine and thanked fans for their concern.

The coronavirus has sent ripples across several esports scenes and the Overwatch League is no exception. The league canceled five homestands that were set to take place in China in February and March to “protect the health and safety of our players, fans, and staff.” The measure affected a total of 27 games, which will now occur in a studio in Seoul in mid-March.

Additionally, two Chinese teams, the Guangzhou Charge and the Shanghai Dragons, moved their training bases to South Korea to avoid risking the safety of their players and staff.