DWG KIA finish their 2021 LCK Spring Split regular season with a reverse sweep

DWG KIA took down KT Rolster 2-1 to finish their dominant 2021 LCK Spring Split season.

While this League of Legends series was meaningless to DK since they locked in the first place in the standings, it mattered a lot to KT, who needed this crucial win to secure a playoff spot. With this loss, KT’s playoff hopes are no longer in their hands with Fredit BRION needing to win their match against Nongshim RedForce to help KT secure the last playoff spot.

Today’s series looked off from the 2020 world champions. After being destroyed in the first game by KT, they quickly bounced back and did a complete reverse in the next two matches, securing the reverse sweep. The MVP votes were picked up by ShowMaker and Ghost. The mid laner popped off on Sylas in the second game, while the ADC went for a fasting Senna to shut down the opposing bottom lane.

DWG KIA concludes their last match of the regular season with a 2-1 comeback victory over kt Rolster.@DWGKIA #LCK pic.twitter.com/BmKsjxGmfu — Korizon (@KorizonEsports) March 27, 2021

The first game of this series felt quite off from the DK squad, who scattered around the map and got outplayed on multiple fronts. While they were even in gold for most of the match, KT was in control during the later stages of the game when it mattered the most. After securing the Elder Dragon, KT rolled over DK’s composition, who couldn’t penetrate the frontline from their opponents.

In the following two games, DK changed their draft phase, taking away Gragas from KT after he ruined their chances of winning the first game. KT tried to go for other picks in the top lane, but they weren’t as successful as DK exploited that weakness. Even though Canyon didn’t receive any MVP votes throughout today’s series, he was the catalyst which helped ShowMaker and Ghost carry the second and third games. His jungle pressure is unmatched and he is worthy of being called the best LCK jungler this split.

Following this victory, DK (16-2) concluded their regular season and locked in first-place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. They had one of the most dominant performances of an LCK team, dropping only two matches throughout the split to Fredit BRION and Gen.G.

DK will be back on the Rift for a semifinal match in the LCK Spring Split playoffs on April 3 against the winner of Hanwha Life Esports vs. the team who snatches the last playoff spot.

