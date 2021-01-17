Here are the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings

The 2021 LCK Spring Split is the first franchised split of the current season of League Champions Korea. Ten teams compete in the double round-robin group stage. The top six teams advance to the Spring playoffs with a new playoff format.

All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season, while the playoffs will feature best-of-five series. This means that winning every game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The league is filled with both veterans and rookies alike. The 2020 League of Legends world champions DAMWON Gaming rebranded to DWG KIA and are looking towards another dominant split, while others teams are trailing them closely after going through roster changes during the offseason. Gen.G have kept their previous year roster and are one of the best teams in the league looking to reclaim former glory.

Here are the standings for the 2021 LCK Spring Split after one week of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Gen.G 2-0 4-0 +4 2 DWG KIA 2-0 4-1 +3 3 Afreeca Freecs 1-1 3-2 +1 4 DRX 1-1 3-3 0 4 Hanwha Life Esports 1-1 3-3 0 4 T1 1-1 3-3 0 7 KT Rolster 1-1 2-2 0 8 Nongshim RedForce 1-1 2-3 -1 9 Liiv SANDBOX 0-2 1-4 -3 10 Fredit BRION 0-2 0-4 -4

These standings will be updated throughout the entire split.

