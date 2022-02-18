Duskblade Collector Master Yi nerfed on League of Legends PBE

A series of Master Yi balance changes are coming to the League of Legends PBE (Public Beta Environment) today.

The champion, who was included in the game’s original roster in 2009, is receiving tentative adjustments that cater to diversifying his build.

Alpha Strike’s (Q) damage output, AD, and critical strike damage have been reduced. But the ability will now apply on-hit effects and scales with ability haste, meaning it won’t synergize with it, according to a post by Riot game designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang.

Yi's adjustments vs Live for tomorrow PBE pic.twitter.com/ccZxM2fIAX — Riot Captain Gameplay (@riot_captain) February 18, 2022

Alpha Strike (Q)

Damage: 25/60/95/130/165 (+90 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same targets > 30/60/90/120/150 (+65 percent AD), reduced by 75 percent for subsequent hits on the same target

Crits deal: 60 percent (+bonus critical damage percent) extra damage > 50 percent (bonus critical damage percent) extra damage

Now applies on-hit effects (on-hits from subsequent hits are also reduced)

CD refund now scales down with ability haste (so it doesn’ty snynergize with it)

These changes should reduce the impact of Master Yi’s standard Duskblade of Draktharr build, which combined with items like The Collector, has been powerful in solo queue, leading to the champion being virtually untargetable in certain situations.

Instead, items with on-hit effects, like Kraken Slayer, will thrive on Master Yi if the changes see the light of day on the live servers.

Wuju Style (E)

Duration does not decrease during Meditate (W) > duration does not decrease during Alpha Strike (Q) or Meditate (W)

Can now cast during Alpha Strike (Q)

As well as adjustments to Alpha Strike, the devs are also implementing quality of life changes to Wuju Style (E) and Highlander (R). With these changes, Master Yi will be able to cast Wuju Style or Higherland during Alpha Strike, which should give players more of a say when committing to fights.

Highlander (R)

Duration does not decrease during Meditate (W) > duration does not decrease during Alpha Strike (Q) or Meditate (W)

Can now cast during Alpha Strike (Q)

It remains to be seen if these changes will make their way to the live servers. But if they do, they’re likely to release alongside Patch 12.5, which is set to release on March 2, according to the official patch schedule.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.