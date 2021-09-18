DRX parts ways with coach cvMax

After a disappointing Summer Split, DRX has announced the departure of head coach cvMax.

The team revealed the news via Twitter, saying cvMax and the organization came to the decision together.

“Today, we announce the departure of Head Coach Kim ‘cvMax’ Dae Ho by mutual agreement,” DRX said. “We sincerely thank you for your hard work and service for the last two years. We wish you nothing but the best in your future.”

While the team finished with a 9-9 record in the Spring and qualified for the Spring Playoffs, the team struggled mightily after their loss to T1 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. DRX lost their first nine matches of the LCK Summer Split before picking up one of its two victories against Fredit BRION. DRX finished the split with a 2-16 series record and 9-34 game record, both the lowest in the LCK.

On May 31, cvMax’s contract with DRX was extended through the 2022 season, according to Riot’s Global Contract Database. The coach had signed with DRX in November 2019 and coached the team for more than a year before being suspended in December 2020 for allegedly abusing team members when he was the head coach of Griffin. He returned to DRX in May 2021 after the suspension was lifted.