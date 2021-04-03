Damwon Gaming 2020 Worlds skins revealed

After almost seven months of waiting, the official LCK broadcast today revealed the splash arts for Damwon Gaming’s 2020 World Championship skins. These skins will commemorate Damwon’s 3-1 victory over Suning Gaming at the Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai in the 2020 Worlds finals, on Oct. 31, 2020. The design features Damwon’s pre-rebrand blue-and-silver color scheme, with skins for Kennen, Nidalee, Twisted Fate, Jhin, and Leona.

The 2020 DAMWON Gaming World Champions Skins



Nuguri – Kennen

Canyon – Nidalee

ShowMaker – Twisted Fate

Ghost – Jhin

BeryL – Leona pic.twitter.com/zVzBcBQppu — Korizon (@KorizonEsports) April 3, 2021

These Damwon skins mark the first Worlds skins for every champion except Jhin, who has a previous appearance in team colors for SKT T1’s Bang after his victory at the 2016 World Championship. This splash art is the first piece of information about the skins since Damwon’s players revealed which champions they would be choosing for their commemorative skins in the post-finals conference for Worlds 2020.

Riot Games have not yet revealed any information as to when these skins will be released or any previews of how they will look in-game. More information is expected to be revealed over the next few months, including in-game models and ability animations.

