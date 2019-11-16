Damonte to become free agent after Dignitas declines 2020 option

As it heads back into the LCS, Dignitas is changing up its roster.

Tanner Damonte, who played the entire 2019 season with Clutch Gaming (which was acquired by Dignitas), revealed today Dignitas had declined to pick up his option for next season, making him a free agent.

“Dignitas has declined to exercise the 2nd year option of my contract, meaning that I will be free agent on the 18th,” Damonte tweeted. “I am open to talk to any teams and would love to bring what I learned at worlds this year to any LCS team.”

Damonte’s departure comes just a few days after reports surfaced that Dignitas plans to sign top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon to a two-year, $2.3 million contract extension. Huni and Damonte had played together for nearly a year and a half on Echo Fox and Clutch.

With Damonte on the roster, Clutch qualified for Worlds for the first time, although the team struggled at the tournament once surpassing the play-in stage, finishing top 16.