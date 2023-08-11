‘Constantly dissappointed’: Educational LoL streamer xFSN explains why he’s quitting the game

If you’re an AD carry main, you must be mourning these days because iconic League of Legends educational streamer Allen “xFSN Saber” Chen has quit the game because it’s no longer what it used to be.

On Aug. 10, xFSN Saber shared a video explaining why he’s quitting a game that’s been his livelihood for the past several years. Known in the community as the educational streamer for AD carry mains teaching both the basics and advanced concepts, the streamer said that the game and the role “is not fun” for him, unless you’re playing an overpowered champion like AP Kai’Sa.

“Overall, the state of the game for ADC has been unfun and it’s continuing to a more unfun trend for the last three to four years… I’ve been hoping we’ll go in another direction in terms of gameplay,” explained iconic Caitlyn main.

Here, he’s referring to the amount of damage currently in the game and the level difference between solo laners and bot lane. In the past, League was quite punishing and you simply had to hit all your abilities. Nowadays, I see Zed one-shot me with just two abilities—Q and E.

This educational streamer has taught us you need to expect and outplay their abilities, but despite the Durability Patch, and AD carry item changes, you simply don’t have enough tools to survive such a burst.

Saber says it feels like he just “dies by existing” and he admits he’s past his peak performance. He also ties this to how much you enjoy the game, saying, “I’m constantly disappointed.”

The streamer has switched to playing Teamfight Tactics and his goal is to hit Challenger rank. Who knows, maybe a year or two later, he’ll be back and once again conquering high-elo lobbies.

