Cody Sun officially returns to 100 Thieves

100 Thieves has finally locked in its bottom lane duo for the 2020 League of Legends season by picking up former Clutch Gaming AD carry Cody Sun, pairing him with support William “Stunt” Chen.

The team announced the signing in the same way it revealed the acquisition of jungler William “Meteos” Hartman—by recreating the viral meme of Paul Rudd on the popular Hot Ones podcast when he says, “Look at us. Who would have thought?”

100 Thieves on Twitter Who would’ve thought? https://t.co/RwlFUXuIQk

This signing also represents the return of two former 100 Thieves players in Meteos and Cody Sun. Both players left the team in 2018 after playing in the team’s first LCS year and are now back with 100 Thieves for 2020.

100 Thieves on Twitter Welcome @CodySun as our starting ADC for the 2020 LCS Season! Catch our bot lane take their first test: How well do you know your duo? @CodySun @Stuntopolis Watch: https://t.co/UBlnD84nsH https://t.co/X2rGAMMEwe

With Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho returning as the team’s starting top laner, this leaves the mid lane as the final open position on 100 Thieves’ roster. They do have a bit of flexibility with this decision since the management still has one extra import slot available. If they wanted to pick up a talented mid laner from Korea or Europe, that option is on the table right now.

From what we’ve seen so far, 100 Thieves has enough talent to stay competitive in the LCS. Their fate rests in whatever mid laner they decide to sign, though, because they’re still lacking a bit of firepower in their starting lineup. A strong mid laner could make or break 100 Thieves’ next year.