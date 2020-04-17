Cloud9 Academy dominate Evil Geniuses, win 2020 Academy Spring Finals

Could this be a preview of what their LCS team is going to do this weekend?

After making short work of Evil Geniuses Academy team, Cloud9 Academy has captured their second championship in two years with a 3-0 series sweep.

C9’s Academy team has been dominant all season, finishing the spring with a 14-4 record and only dropping games to 100 Thieves Academy, Golden Guardians Academy, Dignitas Academy, and Immortals’ Academy team.

EG was only able to keep the first match close, due to a great effort from Matthew “Deftly” Chen. They had a pretty significant lead heading into the mid game portion of the match, when C9 turned up the heat and kicked off a beautiful comeback victory.

Afterwards, C9 Academy used this momentum to overpower EG at every turn in games two and three. Whether it was newly-imported top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami popping off on Sett or Cristian Palafox doing work in the mid lane, EG couldn’t find a single foothold during the rest of the series.

Now, C9 fans need to wait and see if the LCS team can find the same kind of success that the Academy found this weekend, when the starters play in the 2020 LCS Spring Split Finals. They still need to find out if they’ll be facing off against FlyQuest or Evil Geniuses—that semi-finals match will take place on Saturday, April 18.

If Evil Geniuses manage to beat FlyQuest, they could seek revenge for their Academy roster in the Finals. However, C9 has looked like a juggernaut all year long, and are poised to take home the organization’s first LCS championship since 2014.