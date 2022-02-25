C9 kick off LCS superweek by steamrolling Dignitas, maintain top-five lock in standings

If you had any doubts around Cloud9’s performances this season, their most recent game against Team Dignitas was their way to reassure fans that they’re still ready to challenge for the LCS championship. The boys in blue dominated their opposition today, crushing a Dignitas roster that has surprised many people with their relatively strong play this split.

Before this weekend, C9 was at the forefront of controversy following their sudden decision to release former head coach Nick “LS” De Cesare. He had only been with the team for about 80 days before they dropped him due to conflicts around the way the team operates and coaches its players. Even still, the League of Legends community was shocked to see the outspoken coach go.

Cloud9 control this game until the end and move to 5-2 to start the #LCS Super Week! pic.twitter.com/2npypc2eCh — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 25, 2022

As a result, people were skeptical of how good C9 would be heading into the superweek. But this win has alleviated most concerns. Every lane looked dominant, with top laner Summit picking up a solo kill against FakeGod, Fudge looking comfortable on Ahri, and their rookie bottom lane held their own against one of the better duos in the league.

By the 20-minute mark, C9 had an unsurmountable 6,000 gold lead over their opponents. In the end, they limited Dignitas to two dragons as they swept up every other objective available on the map while preventing any of their towers from going down.

For Dignitas, this is a tough match to swallow. They’ve been on the cusp of being considered a top-four team in the region, but now, they remain a middling team in the LCS for now. C9, on the other hand, have set themselves up nicely for even bigger challenges through the superweek as they take on 100 Thieves and FlyQuest.