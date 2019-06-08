Broxah shows Fnatic that he’s the only jungler they need

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

When Fnatic finished the 2019 LEC Spring Split, the overwhelming feeling among the team and its fans was disappointment. That finish would’ve been fantastic for most teams in a rebuilding split. But Fnatic aren’t just any team. They’re used to winning, and winning big. After the frustrating split, the team looked to one position to improve on for the summer: the jungle.

For many fans, that sounded crazy. Starting jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen is one of the best junglers in all of Europe. He’s surely the best jungler on his own team, right? But Fnatic wanted to try something different and brought in Daniel “Dan” Hockley to compete for Broxah’s spot.

So far, Broxah is having none of it. Tabbed as the starter for the first week of the 2019 Summer Split, he just submitted a hard carry performance on his signature Lee Sin to lead Fnatic to a win over Misfits.

Beating Misfits doesn’t sound like that big an accomplishment for the team as a whole, but the way that Broxah showed out was noteworthy. He eschewed more meta junglers in favor of that Lee, and he played it to aplomb. Fnatic’s strategy required him to snowball the solo lanes, and he accomplished that by getting kills in both mid and top just minutes into the game.

“Lee Sin is one of my comfort champions,” Broxah said in his post-match interview. “I really hoped to be able to play him this week.”

Broxah secured kill after kill in the early game, but Misfits didn’t fold. They came back behind a Sivir-oriented teamfight comp that took control of the map. And after 20 minutes, that meant only one thing—Baron. Misfits got to the Baron pit first and they were in control, right until Broxah showed up.

Misfits have long struggled with Baron calls, and Broxah continued their nightmare by stealing the worm away. Misfits’ map control allowed them to stall out the first Baron push, but they were unable to staunch the tide for long. A fantastic pick by Fnatic support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov onto the Misfits’ Sivir ended the game.

With the win, Fnatic have shown the league that the issues they faced at the start of the Spring Split are behind them. And Broxah has shown the league—and his team—that he’s an apex predator in the jungle.

“I hope Fnatic fans don’t forget about my Lee Sin,” Broxah said. We don’t think anyone is going to forget about Broxah again anytime soon.