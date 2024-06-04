Brandon sanderson holding sword next to dragon
Images via Wired and Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports.
Category:
League of Legends

Brandon Sanderson joins competitive LoL with NA team sponsorship

Dragonsteel jerseys when?
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 08:54 pm

Award-winning fantasy author Brandon Sanderson and his company Dragonsteel are entering the world of League of Legends with a one-of-a-kind partnership, sponsoring Maryville University’s North American Challengers League team.

Recommended Videos

It’s no secret that the tier-two division of League in North America has been hit with a lot of negativity over the past year. Players, analysts, and fans have noted that the LCS’s Academy failures could mean no more NA pros and that the lack of viewership for the NACL could mean no more support and no future for NA’s tier-two. However, that all might change with the announcement by Maryville University on X (formerly Twitter) on June 3, where the org unveiled the bold new partnership between Brandon Sanderson’s company, Dragonsteel, and the university’s NACL team.

All NACL teams competing in Summer Split
Dragonsteel’s (DSTL) logo is fire. Image via LoL Esports

While we’re still awaiting full details of this partnership and what it entails, one thing’s certain—this was not a partnership entered on a whim; Travis Gafford revealed in his announcement video on YouTube on June 3 that Riot wanted to help “facilitate partnerships between cool companies and teams competing in the NACL.”

The League publishers have certainly made that happen with this partnership because, let’s face it, who’s cooler than Brandon Sanderson? No one. But I’m a book nerd, so I’m biased. Thankfully, I’m not the only one—League fans are already dubbing the news the “very best unexpected crossover” and demanding Dragonsteel jerseys to show support.

Surprisingly, this is just one of the two new NACL partnerships announced on June 3 as part of the new NACL partnership model Riot implemented in the midseason break. Starforge Systems, the custom PC company, has also partnered with the NACL team, Cincinnati Fear, in the hopes of elevating the team’s presence to new heights.

If you’re excited to see these teams in action, you won’t have to wait long.  LoL Esports announced the NACL 2024 Summer teams and dates this week, with play kicking off on June 15, just before the 2024 LCS Summer campaign.

So, if you’ve never watched an NACL game, now is definitely the time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix League of Legends’ Vanguard Error 185
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to fix League of Legends’ Vanguard Error 185
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
FlyQuest poses on stage after a 3-0 victory over Cloud9.
FlyQuest poses on stage after a 3-0 victory over Cloud9.
FlyQuest poses on stage after a 3-0 victory over Cloud9.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
BeanJ in Worlds 2023 playing for Team Whales
BeanJ in Worlds 2023 playing for Team Whales
BeanJ in Worlds 2023 playing for Team Whales
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix League of Legends’ Vanguard Error 185
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technological creation
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to fix League of Legends’ Vanguard Error 185
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
FlyQuest poses on stage after a 3-0 victory over Cloud9.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS officially brings back best-of-3 series, revamps LoL playoff format for 2024 Summer Split
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
BeanJ in Worlds 2023 playing for Team Whales
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot dishes out multiple permabans to VCS players after LoL competitive integrity investigation
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jun 3, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.