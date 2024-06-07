Best performing duos in LoL Arena (June 2024)

In League of Legends’ Arena mode, there are plenty of wacky and wild champion combinations you can try alongside a friend. There are, however, a handful of destructive duos that are taking over the ever-growing Arena meta as the best-performing picks in the mode.

With Arena, traditional team composition building has been thrown to the wind as players focus more on dual synergy and wombo combos. Some champions work really well together due to the amount of burst they contain, others work well by keeping their distance, while some combos might surprise you with how well they’ve performed.

Here are all of the best-performing champion duos in League of Legends‘ Arena mode.

LoL Arena: Best performing champion duos in June 2024

If you’re trying to find some semblance of consistency in the hectic storm of Arena, here are some of the champion duos with the highest top-four rates in the game. They might not always win the game outright, but they can ensure that you’ll be a high-placed team by the end of a match.

Pyke and Poppy

Pyke and Poppy might seem like an unlikely combo to work, but they currently have the highest top-four rate in the game mode at 68.1 percent, according to U.GG. Poppy is always a strong pick for the game mode since she’s very tanky, has plenty of walls to stun with her Heroic Charge, and can use her ultimate to knock enemies up or away. Pyke, on the other hand, is slippery and hard to lock down as he dashes around with his stun, grabs enemies with his Bone Skewer, and executes his foes with Death from Below.

Zed and Pantheon

Zed and Pantheon bring a ton of damage to the forefront as the second-highest top-four rate in the mode at 65.6 percent, according to U.GG. Zed is very hard to catch as one of the most mobile assassins, while also toting a ton of damage as one of the game’s most iconic assassins.

Pantheon brings even more damage, a bit of durability, and most importantly, some crowd control with his Shield Vault stun. With a quick click, Zed and Pantheon can absolutely destroy a single target, but they need to choose their target carefully because a well-timed spell shield or ability could negate their attack.

Morgana and Tryndamere

A knowledgeable and aggressive Tryndamere can be frightening to face off against, but imagine him with a spell shield where he can’t be affected by crowd control? That’s what Morgana provides for this duo.

Sitting at a 65.5 percent top-four rate, according to U.GG, the Fallen can lock down a single target with a well-placed Dark Binding, place a Black Shield on Tryndamere, and he can chop down any foe with ease. It doesn’t help that Tryndamere can also become unkillable during his ultimate, making him an even scarier foe as the game progresses.

Veigar and Tryndamere

In a similar vein, Veigar brings the perfect type of crowd control by placing an Event Horizon around his enemies. Tryndamere now has a small arena within Arena to fight a player, where they can’t touch the walls or risk getting stunned. This combination can work really well against non-mobile champions and has earned the pair a 64.9 percent top-four rate, according to U.GG.

Pyke and Volibear

Crowd control and damage is the name of the game for Pyke and Volibear, who currently have a 64.8 percent top-four rate in Arena, according to U.GG. While Volibear bears the brunt of the enemy team’s attack with his durability, both champions have good amounts of crowd control, and Pyke acts as the burst damage they’ll need once those health bars are starting to get whittled down.

