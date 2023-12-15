Baptism of fire: Karmine Corp to face titans G2, Fnatic, and Mad Lions in LEC debut week

As the League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split 2024 kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 13, all eyes will be on newcomer Karmine Corp squaring up against the top three teams that dominated the Season Finals in Montpellier in 2023.

The LEC debut week of the 2024 season promises a baptism of fire for Karmine Corp as they take on the titanic trio of G2 Esports, Fnatic, and MAD Lions, who concluded the 2023 season on the podium.

#LEC RETURNS ON JANUARY 13 🗓️



Check out your schedule for Week 1 of the Winter Split! pic.twitter.com/TWar5l3kXO — LEC (@LEC) December 15, 2023

But before KC takes the stage, the curtain rises on the first day of the competition with G2 Esports facing Team BDS, followed by SK Gaming challenging Rogue, welcoming back after a year under the banner of KOI. Then, the revamped roster of Team Vitality will take on the rebranded EXCEL team, now GIANTX after the merging with GIANTS.

However, the main course of the day is undoubtedly the clash between Fnatic and KC. Fnatic, a long-standing fan favorite in the EMEA region, is poised to defend their legacy against the rising force of KC, who brings with them a massive blue wall of a fan base in their support—hopefully the new Riot Games Arena in Berlin will withstand its impact.

Karmine Corp lifts the EMEA Masters Summer 2023 trophy – Image via Michal Konkol via Riot Games

Wrapping up the day is a new classic of the league, as MAD Lions go head-to-head with the new Team Heretics roster, promising a bloody and exciting match to conclude the opening day.

The first three days of the LEC Winter Split 2024 promise thrilling matchups for fans to enjoy, with the complete schedule offering a glimpse into the intense competition ahead after the changes announced by the league earlier this month. Here’s the complete schedule for the first week of the 2024 LEC Winter Split.

Day 1, Jan 13:

G2 vs BDS

SK vs RGE

FNC vs KC

GNX vs VIT

MAD vs TH

Day 2, Jan. 14:

GNX vs BDS

MAD vs SK

G2 vs KC

FNC vs VIT

RGE vs TH

Day 3, Jan.15:

BDS vs VIT

GNX vs TH

KC vs MAD

G2 vs RGE

FNC vs SK

The narrative of Karmine Corp’s entry into the LEC is intertwined with their battles against the very best during the first week, making for a formidable initiation into the intense competition that is the LEC.

With all eyes fixed on newcomers, revamped rosters, and new banners in the Riot Games Arena, a question lingers: who will claim the first shield of the season and, later in the year, the crown of LEC Champions? The journey towards the top begins on Jan 13, 2024.