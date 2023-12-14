LEC announces 2024 season start date, with Winter Split debuting in the revamped studio

The return of the League of Legends EMEA Championship is just around the corner, and this time matches aren’t the thing fans have to look forward to. The Winter Split kicks off the 2024 season on Jan. 13 in the revamped arena welcoming the newcomer Karmine Corp.

After a 4-months hiatus, the LEC will take center stage in its revamped studio, now Riot Games Arena, starting Saturday, Jan. 13. In a previous roundtable, Riot had revealed that there will be no major changes to the broadcast schedules for the LEC in the upcoming year, in contrast with the many changes coming to the competition itself. Fans of the league can expect matches to continue taking place over the weekends, from Saturday to Monday, now starting 5pm CET.

We can’t wait to welcome fans back for the #LEC Winter Split, kicking off on 13 January 2024! 🗓️



🎟️ Info on dates and tickets here: https://t.co/RrsfN5MjqM pic.twitter.com/56d0J5VJkG — LEC (@LEC) December 14, 2023

But for those eagerly awaiting the chance to walk through the newly revamped arena, the doors will open an hour before the action kicks off. This early access will give fans the opportunity to explore the all-new fan zone at the venue, Riot said in a roundtable attended by Dot Esports, ensuring an immersive experience before settling in to enjoy the matches. While this new home for all of Riot’s esports in Berlin is almost ready to welcome back fans of its regional League competition, it’s not the only exciting factor that will encourage many to attend the first day of the competition.

The addition of Karmine Corp to the LEC for its 2024 season has been welcomed with open arms by both the org’s extensive fanbase and the league. While social media might have been caught by the blue storm that is KC fans, the team on stage won’t be without fierce competition as the Winter Split also welcomes back the defending champions G2 Esports, aiming to secure their dominance in the upcoming season as well.

The schedule for the first week of the 2024 LEC Winter Split has yet to be revealed, but it would be an exciting kick off match if these two teams, each with its own huge fanbase, would be the spark that ignites the season. Fans can secure their spot to witness the battles live in the Riot Arena buying “regular season” tickets for €12 each on Jan 5 at 6:00 PM CET via the official ticketing platform.