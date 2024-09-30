Which LoL champion says ‘They haven’t come back from the fields. It’s been three days’?

Today’s LoLdle quote is certainly a doozy, and if you’re unsure of which League of Legends champion says this quote, you’re not alone, particularly if you’re like me and don’t play this League champion’s role.

And if you’re after the answer to the Sept. 30 LoLdle quote, you’ll find it below.

Who says, ‘They haven’t come back from the fields. It’s been three days’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Sept. 30 is, “They haven’t come back from the fields. It’s been three days.” The League champion who says this line is Fiddlesticks.

It’s the Ancient Fear! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I first read today’s LoLdle quote, I had no idea who this champion could be, but the word that stood out to me the most was “fields.” So, I assumed this champion must have something to do with farming, harvesting, or fields. And the only champion I could think of who fit the bill was Fiddlesticks, as he’s essentially a scarecrow. I’m glad this long shot paid off.

With so many scarecrow, harvesting, and reaping-themed abilities, it doesn’t surprise me that Fiddlesticks says this quote while he’s performing a long move. Unfortunately, that’s not often, as in Patch 14.19, he only has a 2.4 percent pick rate even though he has an above-average win rate, at least, according to the League stat tracking website, U.GG.

Despite his struggles to get onto the Rift, Fiddlesticks seems to be in a decent place, even if he’s not a meta Jungle champion like Viego, Amumu, Nocturne, or Lillia. But at least he was picked in today’s LoLdle.

