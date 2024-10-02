Which LoL champion says ‘Why do people say you can’t trust atoms? Because they make up everything! Hehe!’?

So far, the LoLdle quotes from this month have been either too easy or almost impossible. And today’s LoLdle quote is one of the easier ones, at least, if you know a thing or two about atom-loving League of Legends champions.

Recommended Videos

If you don’t know who this League champion could be for the Oct. 2 LoLdle quote, the answer is below.

Who says, ‘Why do people say you can’t trust atoms? Because they make up everything! Hehe!’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 2 is, “Why do people say ‘you can’t trust atoms? Because they make up everything!’ Hehe!” The League champion who says this line is Heimerdinger.

It’s the Revered Inventor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

After my poor attempt at yesterday’s Shen LoLdle quote, I wasn’t sure how to approach today’s League quote. But thankfully, I knew who this was immediately because the only League champion who would be nerdy enough to make such a joke would be Heimerdinger, as he is a brilliant yet eccentric scientist.

Not surprisingly, this is one of the jokes that Heimerdinger says, and all of his jokes are terribly punny. I hope we see more of Heimerdinger and his jokes in Arcane season two. What isn’t a joke, though, is his 52.73 percent win rate, according to the League stat tracker, U.GG, which is pretty amazing and certainly above average. But what is funny is that his ban rate is higher than his pick rate, so it seems this eccentric yordle has scarred many League players. But if you’re tired of the meta mid lane champions like Yone, Yasuo, and Ahri, Heimerdinger could be a fun option.

Although this quote wasn’t too hard, I hope tomorrow’s will be just as challenging as yesterday’s Shen quote.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy